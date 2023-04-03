Enzi Wealth Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Enzi Wealth increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 201.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.48. 55,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,329. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

