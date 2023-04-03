Enzi Wealth Buys 87,499 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Enzi Wealth boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,499 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Enzi Wealth owned 0.59% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $17,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JHMM traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $47.75. 75,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $53.32.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

