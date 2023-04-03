Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Given New C$1.95 Price Target at TD Securities

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.85% from the company’s current price.

Entrée Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ETG stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,678. The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.14. Entrée Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.58.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

