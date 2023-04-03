Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Given New C$1.95 Price Target at TD Securities

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.85% from the company’s current price.
Entrée Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ETG stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,678. The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.14. Entrée Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.58.
About Entrée Resources
Further Reading
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.