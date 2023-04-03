Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Up 11.5% in March

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 28th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Enstar Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,049,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,971,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 687,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,921,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,112,000 after buying an additional 44,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,456,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group stock opened at $231.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.33 and a 200-day moving average of $217.82. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $263.54.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

