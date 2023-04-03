Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ENSV opened at $0.48 on Friday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.
Enservco Company Profile
