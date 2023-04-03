Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ENSV opened at $0.48 on Friday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

