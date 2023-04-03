EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,630,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 12,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.25. 1,113,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

