ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Update

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 28th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ENGlobal Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 443,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,536. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.93. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.
