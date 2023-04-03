Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the February 28th total of 426,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,227.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGHSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of EGHSF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

