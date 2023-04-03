Encore Wire Co. (WIRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 0.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $17.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.5%.

Encore Wire Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $185.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. The business had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

