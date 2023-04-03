Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $267.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 2.00. Emeren Group has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emeren Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

