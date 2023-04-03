ELIS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,876.12 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 56.5% against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $33.07 million and approximately $5,876.12 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.13990906 USD and is up 7.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,928.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

