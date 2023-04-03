Electroneum Market Capitalization Hits $42.72 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $42.72 million and approximately $19,679.05 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003598 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010541 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,942,840,033 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

