Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the February 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:EIGR remained flat at $0.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 492,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.96. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Insider Activity

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

EIGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading

