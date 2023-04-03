Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Short Interest Update

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 28th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,345. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

