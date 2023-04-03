Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,505 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.71. The company has a market cap of $396.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

