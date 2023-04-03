Edge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

