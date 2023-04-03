eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Up 6.9% in March

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,820,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 28th total of 12,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.09. 1,883,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,841,630. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. eBay has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $58.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of eBay

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

