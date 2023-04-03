EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Short Interest Update

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 706,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:EGP traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.32. 333,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.16. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $217.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Several research firms have issued reports on EGP. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.