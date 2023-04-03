Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,763,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,788. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.69. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.