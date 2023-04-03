Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $170.43. 364,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,131. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.39 and a 200 day moving average of $157.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

