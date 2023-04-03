Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $43,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded down $5.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $570.53. The stock had a trading volume of 430,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $561.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

