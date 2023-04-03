EAC Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.42 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 38% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. EAC has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $6,424.12 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00330423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012086 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01435312 USD and is up 6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,695.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

