Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Update

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,840,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 28th total of 16,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 958,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. State Street Corp increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,376 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $13,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after buying an additional 1,040,404 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2,036.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 665,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 634,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 101.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 629,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

