dYdX (DYDX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $386.41 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00008835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $386.41 million and $100.62 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dYdX Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”

dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

dYdX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

