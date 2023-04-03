Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.58

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 25449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dundee Securities raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

