Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

DUK traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.09. 6,132,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,595. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

