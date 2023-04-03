DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 28th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 373.3 days.

DSV A/S Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVF traded down $11.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.86. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.59. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $107.67 and a fifty-two week high of $204.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC downgraded DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

