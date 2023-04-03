Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1435 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
DPUKY stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza Group (DPUKY)
- Qualcomm Is The Higher Reward, For Higher Risk Takers
- Can Nike Shake Off Inventory Issues and Swoosh Higher?
- AT&T Quietly Building Momentum You Cannot Miss
- Is Lockheed Martin Stock Getting Ready to Soar?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.