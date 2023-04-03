Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.32. 29,294,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 43,971,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

