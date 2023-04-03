Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Update

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 491.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 183,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 152,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $9,052,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.52. 296,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,137. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

