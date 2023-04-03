DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of 28-0.29.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 6.4 %

DigitalOcean stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. Oppenheimer cut DigitalOcean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.54.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,657 shares of company stock worth $6,141,092 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

