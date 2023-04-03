Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Short Interest Up 10.3% in March

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,770,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 28th total of 12,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

