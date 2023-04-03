DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,648 shares of company stock valued at $38,694,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,734,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DKS traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,811. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day moving average of $121.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

