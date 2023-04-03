DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

