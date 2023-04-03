Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,100 ($38.09) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($48.53) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($51.60) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.75) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($32.56) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,040.67 ($49.65).

Shares of LON:DGE traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,608 ($44.33). 2,216,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,549.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,644.23. The firm has a market cap of £81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,312.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,363 ($41.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,067 ($49.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,499 ($42.99) per share, with a total value of £8,257.64 ($10,145.77). Insiders have bought 937 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,396 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

