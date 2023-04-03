DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 28th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of DFI Retail Group stock remained flat at $2.86 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $2.96.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upgraded DFI Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.