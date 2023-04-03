DeXe Price Tops $2.78 (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $101.35 million and $2.46 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe token can now be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00009910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,993.12542367 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.79344676 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $8,262,887.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

