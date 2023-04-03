Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target to GBX 255

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.13) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SOUHY. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South32 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.50.

South32 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SOUHY opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72. South32 has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

South32 Cuts Dividend

South32 Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

