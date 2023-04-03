Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 667,132 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,009,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 667,132 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.62% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $194,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

