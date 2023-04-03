Desjardins Reiterates “Hold” Rating for CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT)

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CT Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Get CT Real Estate Investment alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$135.18 million during the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.