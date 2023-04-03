Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,454 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.38% of Alaska Air Group worth $20,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.77.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,573. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

