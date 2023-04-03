Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.57. 231,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,463. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.51.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

