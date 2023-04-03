Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $28.59 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.2% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $28,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $87.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cfra raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

