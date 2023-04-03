Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $18.41 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $18,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.17.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,170. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.08 and a 200-day moving average of $253.01. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $206.75 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Articles

