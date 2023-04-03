Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of SYNA traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.86. The stock had a trading volume of 201,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.18.

Synaptics Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.