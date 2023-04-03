Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of SYNA traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.86. The stock had a trading volume of 201,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $201.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.18.
Synaptics Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.