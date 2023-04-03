Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $2,583,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,150. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.