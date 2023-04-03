Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of NorthWestern worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,915,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,375,000 after acquiring an additional 63,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after buying an additional 291,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NorthWestern by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,358,000 after buying an additional 86,654 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

NorthWestern Trading Down 0.6 %

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $57.54. 105,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 78.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

