Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,357 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATSG. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 1,250 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Francis Corrado bought 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,375 shares of company stock worth $177,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.65. 142,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,815. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

