Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

DFS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.90. 530,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,361. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.16. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.