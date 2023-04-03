Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

Stryker stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.59. The stock had a trading volume of 638,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,922. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.11. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $288.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Argus raised their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.